Local News Roundup: City Council's vote to renovate Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte Knights have a new owner; Madalina Cojocari's mother now a suspect in her disappearance

City Council voted this week to approve spending $650 million in tax money to help renovate Bank of America Stadium. Now that the vote has gone through, what’s the next step?

The Charlotte Knights have been sold to New York-based Diamond Baseball Holdings. The agreement was reached on Tuesday. We’ll hear what current owner Don Beaver said about his history with the minor league team.

As the fiscal year ends, North Carolina still does not have an approved budget for next year. A major sticking point is an increase in teacher and state employee pay. We’ll have more.

As the 2024 election heats up, and just before Thursday’s presidential debate, First Lady Jill Biden was in town to talk about character.

The South Carolina election runoffs were held on Tuesday for South Carolina’s 3rd District and York County Sheriff. We’ll talk about the winners and what this means for the general election.

And after nearly two years since Madalina Cojocari went missing in Cornelius, police are now naming Cojocari’s mother Diana as a suspect in her disappearance for the first time.

