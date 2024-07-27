Politics Monday: A look at Project 2025

What’s been dubbed the playbook for conservative policy should Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election — Project 2025 — has been met with excitement by conservatives and downright fear by Democrats.

The nearly 1,000-page document, spearheaded by the conservative Heritage Foundation, is meant to be a roadmap for the next presidency.

We’ll take a look at some of the policies involved in Project 2025, the reactions and reviews among progressives and conservatives alike, and how dramatic the implementation of Project 2025 would be for the country.

GUESTS:

Franco Ordonez, NPR political reporter

Dr. Jeffrey Stonecash, professor emeritus of politics, Syracuse University

John White, professor of politics at Catholic University of America

