Charlotte is making progress when it comes to upward mobility, but data show there's still work to do

By Sarah Delia
Published August 6, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT
Erin Keever
/
WFAE
Uptown skyline.

Some good news for the Queen City: We’re no longer in last place when it comes to upward mobility.

Charlotte moved up a dozen spots to 38 among 50 U.S. cities for upward mobility in an updated national ranking that first rocked the city a decade ago.

This summer, Opportunity Insights, led by Harvard economist Raj Chetty, published "Changing Opportunity: Sociological Mechanisms Underlying Growing Class Gaps and Shrinking Race Gaps in Economic Mobility" 10 years after the original study ranked Charlotte in last place.

The rankings are based on the ability of children from low-income families to rise up the income ladder. The study noted that Mecklenburg County was the only county where low-income white children showed no decline in economic mobility over time.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss this latest study, dive into what this updated ranking means for the city, implications for the future, and learn more on how the study was conducted.

GUESTS:

Glenn H. Burkins, founder/publisher, QCity Metro
Ely Portillo, executive editor, WFAE News
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Ben Thompson, anchor for WCNC Charlotte and host of Flashpoint

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
