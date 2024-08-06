Charlotte is making progress when it comes to upward mobility, but data show there's still work to do

Some good news for the Queen City: We’re no longer in last place when it comes to upward mobility.

Charlotte moved up a dozen spots to 38 among 50 U.S. cities for upward mobility in an updated national ranking that first rocked the city a decade ago.

This summer, Opportunity Insights, led by Harvard economist Raj Chetty, published "Changing Opportunity: Sociological Mechanisms Underlying Growing Class Gaps and Shrinking Race Gaps in Economic Mobility" 10 years after the original study ranked Charlotte in last place.

The rankings are based on the ability of children from low-income families to rise up the income ladder. The study noted that Mecklenburg County was the only county where low-income white children showed no decline in economic mobility over time.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss this latest study, dive into what this updated ranking means for the city, implications for the future, and learn more on how the study was conducted.

GUESTS:

Glenn H. Burkins, founder/publisher, QCity Metro

Ely Portillo, executive editor, WFAE News

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Ben Thompson, anchor for WCNC Charlotte and host of Flashpoint

