© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: The role of the economy during the stretch run of the campaign

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 11, 2024 at 8:41 AM EDT
Pexels/Natasha Chebanoo

After a global pandemic and rising inflation, the economy is improving. According to a recent Ipsos Poll, inflation and unemployment are both down.

That same poll also shows consumer confidence has started to rebound. That had been down in recent years due to the cost of housing, groceries and other commodities. Some blame the Biden administration for those issues.

That criticism gained traction again after U.S. stocks dropped Monday following worse-than-expected jobs reports the week before. Former President Donald Trump put the blame on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Stocks recovered on Tuesday, but not before a social media reaction that included trending topics on X like “Recession,” “Black Monday” and “Great Depression.”

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look for the truth about how our economy is doing, the concerns of voters, and the economic records of the Biden and Trump administrations as we head into the final months before the election.

GUESTS:

Vikram Kumar, professor of economics at Davidson College
Bailey Lipschultz, senior reporter with the U.S. equities team at Bloomberg News
Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri