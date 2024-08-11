Politics Monday: The role of the economy during the stretch run of the campaign

After a global pandemic and rising inflation, the economy is improving. According to a recent Ipsos Poll, inflation and unemployment are both down.

That same poll also shows consumer confidence has started to rebound. That had been down in recent years due to the cost of housing, groceries and other commodities. Some blame the Biden administration for those issues.

That criticism gained traction again after U.S. stocks dropped Monday following worse-than-expected jobs reports the week before. Former President Donald Trump put the blame on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Stocks recovered on Tuesday, but not before a social media reaction that included trending topics on X like “Recession,” “Black Monday” and “Great Depression.”

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look for the truth about how our economy is doing, the concerns of voters, and the economic records of the Biden and Trump administrations as we head into the final months before the election.

GUESTS:

Vikram Kumar, professor of economics at Davidson College

Bailey Lipschultz, senior reporter with the U.S. equities team at Bloomberg News

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer