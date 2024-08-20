After a disasterous 2023, a preview of the upcoming Carolina Panthers' season

The start of the regular season for the Carolina Panthers is just a few weeks away.

Last year was a disaster for the franchise. The team stumbled to a league-worst 2-15 record and, because of a trade with the Chicago Bears, lost out on the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Off the field, the situation wasn't much better as the team’s owner, David Tepper, found himself in multiple controversies.

On the optimistic side, the Panthers and the city of Charlotte agreed to a stadium deal that will keep the team here into the 2040s. Plus, a new coach and general manager will try to turn the team's fortunes around.

The state of the Carolina Panthers, ahead of the 2024 season, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

DaShawn Brown, reporter at WSOC-TV

Nick Carboni, WCNC sports director

Scott Fowler, columnist for the Charlotte Observer