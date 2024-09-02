Entering the fall, what should we know about COVID, RSV and more?

The United States is in a much different place than when the COVID-19 pandemic began more than four years ago.

Cases and deaths are much lower than during the worst period of the pandemic, and people have largely gotten used to — or gotten over — much of the public health protocols, such as mask wearing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently announced the disease is endemic, meaning it’s here to stay in predictable ways .

But even though deaths remain lower than at the peak, they remain double what they were this spring , and cases are currently “ very high ,” according to wastewater analysis from the CDC.

A new, updated vaccine has hit the shelves, which many hope will protect against the latest variants and build more antibodies before families gather again for the holidays.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization declared the August mpox outbreak a global health emergency , and flu and RSV season are just around the corner. The presidential election brings added uncertainty this fall, as a Harris or Trump administration would likely take starkly different tactics in tackling public health issues.

We sit down with three experts to discuss the ins and outs of the latest vaccine, how a winter surge might impact the holidays, and how other viral diseases like mpox and RSV factor into the statewide, and national, conversation.

GUESTS

Jason DeBruyn, supervising editor for digital news and former health reporter for WUNC

Dr. Andy Pekosz, professor in molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Dr. David Weber, distinguished professor of medicine, pediatrics and epidemiology and medical director for the Department of Infection Prevention at UNC Medical Center