In his new book 'Ministry of Truth' Steve Benen warns readers on the dangers of rewriting recent history

Steve Benen is a political writer, an Emmy Award-winning producer with MSNBC’s "The Rachel Maddow Show," editor of The MaddowBlog, and a New York Times bestselling author.

He joins us on Charlotte Talks to discuss his new book, “Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past.”

Benen argues the American Republican Party has become increasingly radicalized and has made aggressive attempts at rewriting history during the Trump era — from the 2020 election results to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021.

With the upcoming presidential election, the truth and accuracy of historical events matter now more than ever. The stakes, Benen argues, couldn’t be higher.

We talk to Benen about the future of our democracy, the presidential election, and the consequences of mistruths.

GUEST:

