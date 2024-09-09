© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

In his new book 'Ministry of Truth' Steve Benen warns readers on the dangers of rewriting recent history

By Sarah Delia
Published September 9, 2024 at 9:35 AM EDT
MSNBC's Steve Benen
Virginia Benen
MSNBC's Steve Benen.
Mariner Books

Steve Benen is a political writer, an Emmy Award-winning producer with MSNBC’s "The Rachel Maddow Show," editor of The MaddowBlog, and a New York Times bestselling author.

He joins us on Charlotte Talks to discuss his new book, “Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past.”

Benen argues the American Republican Party has become increasingly radicalized and has made aggressive attempts at rewriting history during the Trump era — from the 2020 election results to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021.

With the upcoming presidential election, the truth and accuracy of historical events matter now more than ever. The stakes, Benen argues, couldn’t be higher.

We talk to Benen about the future of our democracy, the presidential election, and the consequences of mistruths.

GUEST:

Steve Benen, producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia