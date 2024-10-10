Local News Roundup: Helene cleanup, politics and misinformation; Charlotte transit questions; NC musicians plan benefit concert

On the Charlotte Talks local news roundup, the fallout from Helene continues. Where does the cleanup effort stand? What is the status of the infrastructure in the region?

Meanwhile, Election Day is just a few weeks away and early voting begins next week. How do state and local officials plan to make voting accessible to those impacted by the storm? How is misinformation throwing a wrench in those plans?

Elsewhere, the drama over a regional transit proposal continues with Charlotte city officials split on whether to participate in a transit summit organized by John Higdon, mayor of Matthews. We breakdown the latest in this ongoing saga.

Finally, three North Carolina musicians are joining forces to play a benefit concert at Bank of America Stadium for those impacted by Helene. Luke Combs, Eric Church and James Taylor will all take part in “Concert for Carolina” on Oct. 26.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte