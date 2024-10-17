Local News Roundup: Robinson files lawsuit against CNN; The latest on the I-77 toll lanes project; Fighting Helene misinformation; Early voting begins

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson files a defamation suit against CNN after the network reported the Republican gubernatorial candidate made racist and misogynistic comments on a pornographic website about a decade ago. Robinson has maintained his innocence while his campaign has been abandoned by many Republican fundraising groups.

The debate over an Interstate 77 toll lane project continues. Local officials are weighing in on the plan that would create a public-private partnership to build and manage the express toll lanes from uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina border.

Elsewhere, the fallout from Helene continues as misinformation continues to spread. We look at what efforts state and local officials are taking to combat this and how it may impact the election as early voting begins.

Finally, a benefit concert for those impacted by Helene continues to grow with more artists added for the night at Bank of America Stadium. The Avett Brothers, Chase Rice, and Parmalee are among those joining Luke Combs, Eric Church, and James Taylor

All that and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

Ryan Pitkin, co- founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter