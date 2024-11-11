A look at foreign policy under a second Trump administration

The world watched as Donald Trump’s victory last week, including world leaders. The president-elect and his team have not been shy about giving their opinion on what the role of the United States should be on the global stage.

For Europe, Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine, before Inauguration Day, with limited details. In public, leaders like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered congratulations. However, there's also fear among some that Trump may undermine NATO. The U.S. remains the largest military donor to Ukraine.

In the Mideast, Arab and Israeli officials tell reporters they're optimistic, although they acknowledge that Trump is unpredictable. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement said: "Congratulations on history's greatest comeback. Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.” The Biden administration has been working on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, to no resolve. Trump says he’ll also end the war in Gaza before his inauguration.

How will Trump’s first term inform his second term in office? Will his deal-making approach to foreign policy lead to a safer world? Will America reign as the world’s leader or step back to face inward — and America first?