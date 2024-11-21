Local News Roundup: NC GOP attempts to weaken governor, lawmakers override veto of immigration bill, the race for a seat on the NC Supreme Court heads to a recount, and after 53 days Asheville has clean tap water

Republican lawmakers in the North Carolina House voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would require sheriffs to cooperate more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Many in Charlotte’s immigrant community are bracing for deportations — as immigration lawyers plan to ramp up legal services. This in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations once he steps into office.

Republican lawmakers' plan to shift power from the governor and other newly elected Democrats is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk after a Senate vote Wednesday. The move was baked into a Disaster Recovery bill that Democrats say is a massive power grab by the GOP.

Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs expands her razor-thin lead over Republican Jefferson Griffin in the race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court. That race now heads to a recount.

And after a 53-day water crisis, clean water runs through Asheville’s taps again.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

Ryan Pitkin, editor-in-chief of Queen City Nerve

Ely Portillo, executive editor for WFAE

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte