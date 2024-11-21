© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: NC GOP attempts to weaken governor, lawmakers override veto of immigration bill, the race for a seat on the NC Supreme Court heads to a recount, and after 53 days Asheville has clean tap water

By Sarah Delia
Published November 21, 2024 at 4:10 PM EST
Republican lawmakers in the North Carolina House voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would require sheriffs to cooperate more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Many in Charlotte’s immigrant community are bracing for deportations — as immigration lawyers plan to ramp up legal services. This in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations once he steps into office.

Republican lawmakers' plan to shift power from the governor and other newly elected Democrats is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk after a Senate vote Wednesday. The move was baked into a Disaster Recovery bill that Democrats say is a massive power grab by the GOP.

Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs expands her razor-thin lead over Republican Jefferson Griffin in the race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court. That race now heads to a recount.

And after a 53-day water crisis, clean water runs through Asheville’s taps again.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter 
Ryan Pitkin, editor-in-chief of Queen City Nerve
Ely Portillo, executive editor for WFAE
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
