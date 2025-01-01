A look back at 2024 and preview of 2025 in NC politics

North Carolina found itself in political headlines across the nation in 2024.

The GOP nominee for governor, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, found himself embroiled in scandal. That included a CNN report that accused him of making racist and misogynistic comments on a pornographic website about a decade ago. Robinson denied the allegations.

In November, the state chose Democrat Josh Stein to be its next governor, but chose Republican Donald Trump for president.

Meanwhile, in that same election, Democrats narrowly broke the GOP supermajority, but the General Assembly passed a bill that strips the governor and other statewide Democrats of power. What impact will this have on their terms in office?

While the election is over for most of these races, it rages on in at least one case. The state supreme court contest between Democrat Allison Riggs and Republican Jefferson Griffin. Riggs has held a lead of more than 700 votes through multiple recounts, but Griffin continues to challenge the results in court.

We sit down with three reporters to look back at these stories, 2024 in North Carolina politics, and what to expect in 2025.

GUESTS:

Bryan Anderson, Anderson Alerts Substack Newsletter author and freelance journalist covering North Carolina politics

Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief and political reporter for WUNC

Lucille Sherman, reporter at Axios Raleigh