Local News Roundup: New Year's in the Queen City, Stein takes office, Duke's Mayo Bowl ramps up security

It’s a new year in the Queen City. After last year was marred by a shooting uptown, changes come to this year’s celebration. We discuss.

North Carolina has a new governor. Josh Stein joins other high-ranking elected officials in taking the oath of office, though there will be a more formal ceremony later this month. He has already begun his term by issuing executive orders aimed at assisting western North Carolina in the aftermath of Helene.

Charlotte joins other cities across the country in honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died this week at 100. We take a look back at the impact Carter had on the Charlotte area.

The Carolina Panthers wrap up their seventh consecutive losing season with no postseason hopes to play for, but there could be a spoiler in the season finale on Sunday.

All that and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte