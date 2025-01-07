A look at the opportunities and challenges facing Charlotte City Council in 2025

On the next Charlotte Talks, we take a look at the challenges and opportunities facing the Charlotte City Council in 2025.

For now, Brent Cagle remains the interim CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System. Although he’s made progress in the position and city officials appear pleased with his work, there are still many challenges facing CATS. Those challenges include navigating the future of the Red Line, Silver Line, and the city’s purchase of the O-line tracks from Norfolk Southern.

Then there’s the continued search for a new city attorney after the dismissal of former city attorney Patrick Baker. Council members voted 8-3 after no public debate to hire Anthony Fox on a six-month contract while conducting a search for a new city attorney. Who will fill the role permanently?

We’ll look at the race for Charlotte’s next mayor. Mayor Lyles is keeping her cards close on whether she’ll run again. Are there any other potential candidates waiting in the wings?

We’ll also discuss tax increases, crime and policing, and the city’s budget, with a roundtable of reporters.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Steve Harrison, WFAE's political reporter