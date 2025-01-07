© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at the opportunities and challenges facing Charlotte City Council in 2025

By Sarah Delia
Published January 8, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
City of Charlotte

On the next Charlotte Talks, we take a look at the challenges and opportunities facing the Charlotte City Council in 2025.

For now, Brent Cagle remains the interim CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System. Although he’s made progress in the position and city officials appear pleased with his work, there are still many challenges facing CATS. Those challenges include navigating the future of the Red Line, Silver Line, and the city’s purchase of the O-line tracks from Norfolk Southern.

Then there’s the continued search for a new city attorney after the dismissal of former city attorney Patrick Baker. Council members voted 8-3 after no public debate to hire Anthony Fox on a six-month contract while conducting a search for a new city attorney. Who will fill the role permanently?

We’ll look at the race for Charlotte’s next mayor. Mayor Lyles is keeping her cards close on whether she’ll run again. Are there any other potential candidates waiting in the wings?

We’ll also discuss tax increases, crime and policing, and the city’s budget, with a roundtable of reporters.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer
Steve Harrison, WFAE's political reporter

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia