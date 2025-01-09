© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Winter storm prep; Riggs-Griffin continues; NC General Assembly underway; Panthers end on a high note

By Gabe Altieri
Published January 9, 2025 at 4:22 PM EST
Get ready, Charlotte. Winter is coming. Snow and sleet are in the forecast this weekend. We discuss what to expect and how it could impact the coming days.

It’s the election that will not end. The Republican-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the North Carolina Board of Elections should not certify a victory for Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs over Republican Jefferson Griffin for a seat on that same bench. Riggs recused herself, while the only other Democrat, Anita Earls, dissented. She said Griffin’s challenge had “no likelihood of success” and did not believe the state’s highest court should interfere with the democratic process. One Republican also broke ranks with his GOP colleagues on the bench to rule in dissent.

Gov. Josh Stein continues to issue executive orders related to Helene relief early in his tenure. This week’s order aims at ensuring people have access to heating materials. It waives federal limits on the duration drivers can transport propane. This comes after Stein issued several executive orders last week, also aimed at those impacted by Helene.

And are fortunes turning around for Charlotte sports? Well, maybe not yet, but baby steps. The Hornets won for the first time in about a month. Meanwhile, the Panthers end the season with a losing record, but may finally have found their quarterback.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Brad Panovich, WCNC chief meteorologist
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
