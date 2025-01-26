North Carolina’s rising wildfire risks

The wildfires in Los Angeles County, California, have dominated headlines as communities transitioned from evacuation to recovery in early January. As some wildfires continue to spread and new ones form , questions about preparedness and how to rebuild to mitigate future risks loom.

North Carolina has its own fire season, typically beginning in March . However, officials warned of high risk for fires this month. In December of last year, the Coyote Fire in Crowders Mountain State Park burned over 700 acres .

The N.C. Forest Service warned that debris left from Hurricane Helene could contribute to wildfire risks. Even during the winter, when snow and ice may help reduce fire chances, dry leaves, branches and pine needles can be “one-hour fuels” this time of year .

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we discuss how North Carolina's changing climate makes us prone to potential wildfires. We’ll also discuss ways to prevent wildfires when disaster strikes, what it takes to manage a wildfire and who leads those firefighting efforts.

GUESTS:

Robert Scheller, associate dean for research, professor of forestry and environmental resources at North Carolina State University

Robert Griffin, chief of Edneyville Fire and Rescue

Philip Jackson, public information officer with the N.C. Forest Service