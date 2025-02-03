Restoring trust in elections is a process: What are some solutions?

The Commission on the Future of N.C. Elections, sponsored by The Carter Center — in partnership with the N.C. Network for Fair, Safe & Secure Elections, and Catawba College — describes itself as a public "good government" organization dedicated to upholding the integrity of election administration in North Carolina.

Over the course of the 2024 election cycle, the commission examined and researched election-related issues, from voters' mistrust to the safety concerns of poll workers. Leading up to the election, the group hosted a series of town halls to hear the public’s thoughts, concerns and suggestions on the electoral process. The commission consists of both Republican and Democratic members, as well as political scientists.

Now the organization is ready to present what it has learned to the public. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Catawba College, the commission will meet to discuss its findings and recommendations. That will be followed by a discussion with Judy Woodruff, former anchor of PBS NewsHour, and Catawba College Professor Michael Bitzer.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down with some of the members of this commission to hear what they learned from voters, the recommendations that made it into the report, and to hear what’s next for the group during such a polarizing time in our country.

GUESTS:

Michael Bitzer, Ph.D., professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Bob Orr, co-lead of the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, former Republican justice of the N.C. Supreme Court

Jennifer Roberts, co-lead of the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, former Democratic mayor of Charlotte.