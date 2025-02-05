© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Why we are drawn to true crime as a genre: The ethics behind it and the mental health fallout

By Sarah Delia
Published February 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Clker Free Vector Images
/
Pixabay
Crime scene

Note: This program originally aired on December 10th, 2024.

The true crime genre is here to stay. But survivors of crimes and their families can be exploited in the process of telling these stories.

Questions around the ethics of telling true crime stories — from the language journalists use to what stories get told and who gets to tell them — continue to be a topic of discussion. And it’s a conversation not only for those in the world of journalism, but for researchers and advocates who work with survivors of crimes.

We’ll also discuss the fascination the general public has when it comes to true crime as a genre — some find it relaxing to watch murder documentaries. Why is that? And what are the mental health implications for bingeing these trauma-filled stories?

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the draw to the genre, the impact of consuming these stories, and what journalists and audiences of this media need to keep in mind as they tell and watch them.

GUESTS:

Dr. Marissa Harrison (Ph.D), professor of psychology at Penn State Harrisburg
Dr. Charlie Tuggle (Ph.D), Stembler distinguished professor at the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media
Renee Williams, CEO of the National Center for Victims of Crime

Resource guides from the National Center for Victims of Crime:

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia