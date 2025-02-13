Local News Roundup: City Council musings; Charlotte Catholic prinicipal resigns; WNBA returning to Charlotte?

The principal at Charlotte Catholic High School is resigning, effective Friday. The decision comes after several issues in recent weeks, including a switch to a Catholic-centric accreditation program called Lumen. That and other issues led to pushback from parents. We break down the story.

North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer, who represents north Mecklenburg County, says there’s still a lot of work to be done for a regional transit plan to be palatable to the General Assembly. Meanwhile, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tells WCNC that, if the plan fails to materialize in 2025, 2026 will be the backup plan.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced this week that Fort Liberty will once again be renamed Fort Bragg, but there’s a difference this time. Instead of being named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, the base will be named for Roland Bragg, who was awarded the Silver Star in World War II.

And the push to bring a WNBA franchise back to Charlotte got the support of the Charlotte Hornets this week. The Hornets are backing a group trying to bring a franchise to the Queen City. Charlotte was home to the WNBA’s Charlotte Sting from 1997 to 2006 before the team folded.

That and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.



Ryan Pitkin, co-founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte