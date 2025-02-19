Three local culinary leaders named James Beard Award semifinalists

The James Beard Awards are among the nation’s most prestigious honors. They recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to creating a culture where all can thrive.

This year, three semifinalists from Charlotte were announced , bringing national attention to the city's culinary scene.

Chef Sam Diminich of Restaurant Constance and Your Farms, Your Table, along with Chef Chayil Johnson of Community Matters Cafe, were nominated in the Best Chef: Southeast category. They join a growing list of local chefs recognized in this category in recent years.

Also, this year the awards recognized new beverage categories, and Beverage Director Colleen Hughes of Supperland made the inaugural cut for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

These culinary experts are not only leaders in the kitchen and bar — they inspire others through their personal journeys and missions. Community Matters Cafe is more than just a name; Chef Johnson turns to the community as a way to help those struggling with addiction . Johnson employs graduates of the Charlotte Rescue Mission’s recovery program. Chef Diminich, who has also battled with addiction, uses his restaurant as a way to give back to the community.

On this episode, we speak with all three semifinalists about their perspective on the culinary scene in Charlotte, what this nomination means for them and how their work goes beyond just what food or drink lands on the table.

GUESTS

Sam Diminich, owner and executive chef at YFYT Restaurant Group

Heidi Finley, writer and editor for CharlotteFive and the Charlotte Observer

Colleen Hughes, beverage director and head mixologist for the Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group (including Supperland, Haberdish, Ever Andelo and Growlers Pour House)

Chayil Johnson, executive chef at Community Matters Cafe