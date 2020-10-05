-
The pandemic has been devastating to many in the service industry. Some restaurants and bars were forced to close permanently. But others in Charlotte were able to launch businesses during a recession and widespread safety restrictions.
Updated Sunday, May 24, 2020 Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 2 reopening took effect Friday at 5 p.m., letting North Carolinians sit down for a pint or glass of…
Stay-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak have forced lots of restaurants to redesign their business models. The challenge was multiplied for a…
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in patrons starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in an effort to halt the spread of…
Businesses around Charlotte saw sales drop during last week's protests over the shooting death of Keith Scott. But now that a curfew has been lifted and…
Owners of a restaurant with locations in Concord and Statesville have to pay back wages to employees for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. U.S.…
Take a college bowl game in uptown Charlotte, add a Carolina Panthers playoff game that seemed improbable just a month ago, and bring an NBA superstar to…
WFAEatsThe fried green tomato casserole alone would be reason enough to go.Second Helping opened the doors to its carry-out shop on Central Avenue on Monday. I…
Charlotte TalksThe dog days of summer are upon us so maybe it's time to switch up your routine with a new food find around town. We gather our regular panel of Charlotte…
Charlotte TalksEating out. We do it when we want to meet up with friends, have a particular craving or just don't want to mess up the kitchen. But dining in…