Local News Roundup: Some in Matthews change tune on transit; overdose deaths spike among Black and Hispanic residents; Carolina Theatre prepares to open

Some Matthews commissioners are shifting their stance on the regional transit plan, with three now pushing to rescind the town's opposition. Previously, all commissioners were against it. We explore what changed their minds.

Wildfires wreak havoc across the Carolinas due to critically dry conditions and gusty winds. We discuss how both states are responding to the fires and what's next.

Overdose deaths among Black and Hispanic residents in Mecklenburg County have risen 200% since 2019, compared to a 14% increase among white residents. We look at how county leaders are reacting and what this means for the overall fight against the opioid and fentanyl epidemic in this country.

The Carolina Theatre is set to open March 24 after an eight-year, $90 million renovation. The 900-seat theatre will host speakers, comedians and live music. Closed for nearly 50 years, it will welcome the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for its first performance on March 28.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Ryan Pitkin, co-founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte