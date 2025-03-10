© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The world was changed forever by the COVID-19 pandemic. Five years later, we take a look at what we've learned

By Sarah Delia
Published March 10, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT
The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in June 2020. While the Covid-19 pandemic pulverized Charlotte's arts scene, many venues have been making new gains.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Blumenthal Arts in June 2020.

Five years ago, we were all figuring out how to try and stay safe from a virus making its way around the globe. COVID-19 caused panic as experts quickly worked to understand the virus and release a vaccine. Social distancing, masking and buying copious amounts of toilet paper all became the new normal.

Health care workers were pushed to the brink. Parents were forced to juggle working and facilitating remote learning. Teachers tried to keep students on task and at grade level. Journalists covered mass gatherings as the virus continued to spread, while the world erupted in civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd.

Everyone was impacted in some way. And the world, although it may seem relatively back to normal, has been forever changed.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we turn to some of the familiar voices you heard throughout the pandemic to reflect on its impact and to hear their thoughts on what would happen if we were faced with another pandemic.

GUESTS:
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health
Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County public health director

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
