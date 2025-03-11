Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Music Director Kwamé Ryan on his journey, his influences, and the upcoming season

Kwamé Ryan is a man of the world. He was born in Canada, grew up in Trinidad, and studied in Europe all before making his way to Charlotte. Now, he’s music director for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Ryan was officially named to the position in late 2023, taking over for Christopher Warren-Green, who held the position for 12 years.

He’s the first Black conductor in the history of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. That has come during a time of reflection when it comes to diversity in the classical music world. The Institute of Composer Diversity and Donne, Women in Music both track diversity in classical music across the world. Both said the genre continues to struggle to expand beyond traditional white composers, many of whom are deceased.

Meanwhile, Ryan said he felt connected to Charlotte on his first visit to the city and looks forward to embedding into its cultural fabric. On the next Charlotte Talks, he joins us to discuss his upbringing, what brought him to classical music, the state of the genre, and what he has in store for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

GUESTS:

Kwamé Ryan, music director at the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra