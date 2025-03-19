© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How changes at the IRS could impact tax season — and taxpayers

By Sarah Delia
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:47 PM EDT
The Trump administration is eying the IRS, planning to downsize just as tax season gets underway.
The Trump administration is eying the IRS, planning to further downsize the agency with tax season underway.

Tax season just got even more complicated. The administration's plans to make more cuts at the IRS are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The IRS gets a bad rap for being a historically unpopular agency. But in recent years, the revenue collection agency started to improve its efficiency.

After receiving tens of billions of dollars from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the agency’s customer service wait times went down, its tech initiatives eased the filing process for some, and its audits led to the recovery of more than $1 billion in unpaid taxes from wealthy Americans and corporations.

But that progress is in jeopardy as the Trump administration looks to further downsize the federal government. How will the Trump administration impact tax refund processing? Will there be a delay in tax refunds? How will Americans feel the impact of a downsized IRS? We’ll take a look at how cuts at the federal level could once again impact the average American, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Mike Kaercher, deputy director of the Tax Law Center at NYU Law
Lora Kelley, associate editor at The Atlantic and an author of the Atlantic Daily newsletter
Vaishali Shah, lecturer in finance at Elon University and founder of Copper Seed, a financial coaching firm

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
