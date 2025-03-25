A look at the history, context and importance of 'Parade' the musical

On the next Charlotte Talks, the musical "Parade" is in Charlotte this week at the Belk Theater. It runs from March 25-30.

"Parade" follows the true story of Leo and Lucille Frank in 1913 Atlanta. The story deals with racism and antisemitism in old red hills of a Georgia clinging to the past. An unspeakable crime leads to a search for justice gone wrong and is the work of playwright Alfred Uhry and composer Jason Robert Brown.

Uhry joins us to discuss why this story remains so relevant, as does Georgia-based Rabbi Steven Lebow — who continues to advocate for the exoneration of Leo Frank all these years later.

GUESTS

Alfred Uhry, American playwright

Rabbi Steven Lebow, senior rabbi emeritus of Temple Kol Emeth

*Full Disclosure: Blumenthal Arts is a WFAE underwriter.