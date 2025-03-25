© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at the history, context and importance of 'Parade' the musical

By Sarah Delia
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
On the next Charlotte Talks, the musical "Parade" is in Charlotte this week at the Belk Theater. It runs from March 25-30.

"Parade" follows the true story of Leo and Lucille Frank in 1913 Atlanta. The story deals with racism and antisemitism in old red hills of a Georgia clinging to the past. An unspeakable crime leads to a search for justice gone wrong and is the work of playwright Alfred Uhry and composer Jason Robert Brown.

Uhry joins us to discuss why this story remains so relevant, as does Georgia-based Rabbi Steven Lebow — who continues to advocate for the exoneration of Leo Frank all these years later.

GUESTS
Alfred Uhry, American playwright
Rabbi Steven Lebow, senior rabbi emeritus of Temple Kol Emeth

