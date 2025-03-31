We dig into your spring gardening questions

Spring is officially here which means gardeners are gearing up for their favorite season. Maybe you’re already starting to prep your seedlings or you’re wondering where you should source plants for North Carolina pollinators.

Gardening boomed during the pandemic — and it’s safe to say many who picked up the hobby five years ago are still invested in it today. Gardening is a chance to connect with nature — to enjoy the sunshine and the fresh air. Then there’s the satisfaction of not just watching your plants grow, but getting to enjoy eating the fruits of your labor.

On the next Charlotte Talks — whether you have raised beds in the front yard or potted plants on your apartment balcony — we’ve got you covered with all your gardening questions.

We’ll discuss the native plants Carolina soil loves to grow, composting, and the proper way to incorporate animals — like chickens — into your garden ecosystem.

We’ve assembled a panel of gardening experts to tackle all these questions, so make sure to write us throughout the show at charlottetalks@wfae.org with “garden” in the subject line.

GUESTS: