We dig into your spring gardening questions

By Sarah Delia
Published March 31, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT
Spring is officially here which means gardeners are gearing up for their favorite season. Maybe you’re already starting to prep your seedlings or you’re wondering where you should source plants for North Carolina pollinators.

Gardening boomed during the pandemic — and it’s safe to say many who picked up the hobby five years ago are still invested in it today. Gardening is a chance to connect with nature — to enjoy the sunshine and the fresh air. Then there’s the satisfaction of not just watching your plants grow, but getting to enjoy eating the fruits of your labor.

On the next Charlotte Talks — whether you have raised beds in the front yard or potted plants on your apartment balcony — we’ve got you covered with all your gardening questions.

We’ll discuss the native plants Carolina soil loves to grow, composting, and the proper way to incorporate animals — like chickens — into your garden ecosystem.

We’ve assembled a panel of gardening experts to tackle all these questions, so make sure to write us throughout the show at charlottetalks@wfae.org with “garden” in the subject line.

GUESTS:

Erin Hostetler, local gardener and owner of The Patio Farmer
Cherie Jzar, local gardener, farmer, and owner of Deep Roots CPS Farm
Mary Roberts, owner of Windcrest Farms in Monroe

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
