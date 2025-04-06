© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Journalist Brian Goldstone and Roof Above CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly discuss the ongoing crisis of the 'working homeless'

By Sarah Delia
Published April 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Journalist and author Brian Goldstone takes readers into the lives of 5 families struggling to remain housed as the city of Atlanta gentrifies and prices residents out–even as they work multiple jobs to make ends meet.
Journalist and author Brian Goldstone takes readers into the lives of five families struggling to remain housed as Atlanta gentrifies and prices residents out — even as they work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Hard work and determination are supposed to lead to success and security. But that's not the reality for some. In fact, many in the homeless community are also among the workforce. High rents, low wages, and a lack of tenant rights have created a problem that is invisible to the general public: Some people with full-time jobs cannot keep a roof over their head — especially in rapidly-growing cities.

He joins us ahead of his Charlotte appearance to discuss the findings of his new book: "There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America". He’ll be interviewed by Roof Above CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly at Myers Park Presbyterian on April 7.

Clasen-Kelly will also join us to discuss how Goldstone's findings relate to Charlotte. We’ll also discuss the current state of federal funding for programs and organizations working to help the homeless population.

GUESTS:
Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above
Brian Goldstone, journalist and author of "There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America"

Sarah Delia
