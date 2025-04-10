Local News Roundup: Trump pauses some tariffs for 90 days; public wants more for teachers in CMS budget; bill that would ban most abortions in NC stalls

A sigh of relief for some as Trump announces a 90-day tariff pause. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis had questioned the Trump administration's trade and tariff policy earlier in the week, expressing skepticism over whether Americans would see benefits in the next 18 months.

At least six international students at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte had their visas unexpectedly revoked, university officials confirmed on Wednesday.

This week, the public weighed in on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ proposed 2025-26 budget — and many said they want a more ambitious plan that gives more to teachers.

A bill filed Monday seeking to ban most abortions in North Carolina will not be heard in the N.C. House of Representatives or its committees this legislative session.

A group of Charlotte activists do not believe the assault of a Muslim student at Ardrey Kell High School by a football player was a hate crime, but instead a fight between students. The student’s family disagrees and is calling for charges to be brought forth.

Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper publicly lobbied for FIFA to make Charlotte a host city for the 2031 Women’s World Cup during a 2025 Club World Cup.

And, the Monroe City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to defeat a proposal from Mayor Brian Burns targeting all-age drag shows.

Guest host Erik Spanberg and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories, and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Ben Thomspon, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer