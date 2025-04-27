Cuts at the federal level span almost all agencies — and are being felt by Charlotte professors and researchers

When we hear about cuts at the federal level, it’s sometimes hard to understand how they will impact us here at home. That’s not the case for two UNC Charlotte professors and their team of students.

Dr. Annelise Mennicke and Dr. Jessamyn Moxie, two UNC Charlotte professors, had high hopes for a grant they were recently awarded from the National Institutes of Health. The grant, worth more than $450,000, focused on improving the reactions that survivors of sexual violence receive when they disclose that experience to a friend. Their research planned to focus specifically on helping LGBTQ+ survivors of sexual violence.

On March 20, they received a letter from the NIH terminating the grant. The letter made it clear the grant was being canceled because the research involved gender identity.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we take a look at how universities and professors are being directly impacted by federal cuts — and what implications that has for the general public. We’ll also look at the appeals process of a decision like this and learn more about what, if anything, professors can do to protect their research and funding.

GUESTS:

Dr. Chris Cooper, professor and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University.

Dr. Annelise Mennicke, associate professor of social work at UNC Charlotte

Dr. Jessamyn Moxie, associate professor of the Department of Public Health Sciences at UNC Charlotte