Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A conversation with Catawba Riverkeeper Brandon Jones about post-Helene recovery, water safety and more

By Sarah Delia
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
Remnants of a bridge over Wilson Creek in Catawba County within the Pisgah National Forest that was washed out during Tropical Storm Helene.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we check in with Catawba Riverkeeper Brandon Jones.

Protecting the Catawba-Wateree River basin is a big job. As a riverkeeper, Jones focuses on threats to clean water and monitoring coal ash issues as well as pollution and storm runoff, and preventing waterborne diseases.

We’ll get the latest from Jones about the continuous cleanup efforts after Hurricane Helene and get an update on the environmental impact from the devastation. Helene damaged critical infrastructure that help our waterways, such as dams, pump stations and water treatment plants. Are those troubles behind us? If not, what’s left to repair?

We’ll also discuss water protection and safety — including who in North Carolina has fluoride in their water, especially as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. calls for fluoride bans.

And, we’ll look at concerns about potential conservation cuts under the current administration. All this, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:
Brandon Jones, Catawba Riverkeeper

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.
