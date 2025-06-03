© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Previewing the Carolina Ascent postseason

By Gabe Altieri
Published June 3, 2025 at 1:25 PM EDT
There’s a new soccer team in town. Carolina Ascent FC , Charlotte’s new professional women’s soccer team kicked off its inaugural season in August.
Carolina Ascent FC is on top of the USC Super League in the league's first season. The team won 13 matches this season and finished with 48 points.

Part of Ascent's success this year has been on the back of its defense. The club has given up less than one goal per game and has posted 12 clean sheets, meaning they shutout their opponent.

Defenders Vicky Bruce and Jenna Butler join us to discuss the keys to the team's success, the fan support in Charlotte and the popularity of women’s sports.

Then, we speak with two writers to help us put the Ascent's first season in perspective and break down what a championship would mean for our region.

This, and more, with guest host Sarah Delia on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Part 1:
Vicky Bruce, Carolina Ascent defender
Jenna Butler, Carolina Ascent defender

Part 2:
Steve Goldberg, covers Charlotte's four professional soccer teams for the Charlotte Post's Queen City Football Chronicle
Ashley Mahoney, reporter at Axios Charlotte

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
