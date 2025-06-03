Previewing the Carolina Ascent postseason

Carolina Ascent FC is on top of the USC Super League in the league's first season. The team won 13 matches this season and finished with 48 points.

Part of Ascent's success this year has been on the back of its defense. The club has given up less than one goal per game and has posted 12 clean sheets, meaning they shutout their opponent.

Defenders Vicky Bruce and Jenna Butler join us to discuss the keys to the team's success, the fan support in Charlotte and the popularity of women’s sports.

Then, we speak with two writers to help us put the Ascent's first season in perspective and break down what a championship would mean for our region.

This, and more, with guest host Sarah Delia on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Part 1:

Vicky Bruce, Carolina Ascent defender

Jenna Butler, Carolina Ascent defender

Part 2:

Steve Goldberg, covers Charlotte's four professional soccer teams for the Charlotte Post's Queen City Football Chronicle

Ashley Mahoney, reporter at Axios Charlotte