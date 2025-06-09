© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How will federal cuts impact hurricane season? Here's what North Carolinians need to know

By Sarah Delia
Published June 9, 2025 at 1:05 PM EDT
Rainfall ahead of Hurricane Helene primed the stage for devastating flooding across North Carolina.
NOAA
Rainfall ahead of 2024's Hurricane Helene primed the stage for devastating flooding across North Carolina.

Hurricane season is underway, and experts are warning it could be a difficult one.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Anxiety is high for many North Carolinians in the wake of the devastation brought to the western part of the state last year by Hurricane Helene. Recovery continues in the region.

Adding to concerns are cuts by the Trump administration at NOAA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which have eliminated entire programs and hundreds of employees. The National Weather Service also experienced staffing cuts. However, after public backlash, the agency is beginning the process of hiring more employees to “stabilize operations.”

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at how to prepare for this potentially intense hurricane season, the continuing impact of climate change, and how federal cuts are impacting weather services at the local level.

GUESTS:
Charles “Chip” Konrad, director of the Southeast Regional Climate Center (SERCC) and professor in the department of Geography and Environment at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Will McDow, associate vice president for the Environmental Defense Fund’s Climate Resilient Coasts and Watersheds strategic initiative
Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia