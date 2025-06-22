Selling the South: How 'Southern' brands become part of someone's identity

Southern brands, including southern lifestyle brands, have grown to shape more than shopping habits, they’ve also shaped identity. From the food on your table to the jingles that get stuck in your head, the commercial culture of the South has played a deep role in how people see the region and themselves.

Certain brands tend to evoke nostalgia while others may carry complicated legacies, but the most popular brands seem to tell a story, blending tradition and sometimes reinvention.

Companies such as Coca-Cola, founded in Atlanta in 1886, and Krispy Kreme, founded in Winston-Salem in 1937, grew to become popular not only because of their products, but also how they made Southerners feel heard, seen and represented . Companies such as Bojangles lean into selling their Southern roots embedded in their cooking style and ingredients, while companies' products such as Duke’s mayonnaise have built a long-time, dedicated following . For some consumers, these brands have become part of tradition and rituals, such as tailgates and family meals.

We explore how Southern identity gets packaged, marketed and sold. We discuss what makes a brand feel uniquely Southern and who gets to decide what that looks like. We also look at nostalgia, branding and strategy behind some of the most popular brands.

GUESTS:

Elizabeth Hudson, editor in chief, Our State magazine

David Oakley, executive creative director, BooneOakley

Tommy Tomlinson, author and host of SouthBound Podcast