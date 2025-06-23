What does Charlotte FC have to do to get back on top of the Eastern Conference?

We’re a little more than halfway through the 2025 MLS season, and it’s time to check in with Charlotte FC — now in its 4th season.

The season started off strong for the team — who, at one point, had reached first place in the Eastern Conference. In April, Charlotte moved into the top spot for the first time in franchise history.

But then came notable injuries, like that of defender Nathan Byrne. With Byrne out of commission, coach Dean Smith has had to get creative with Charlotte’s backline, which has always been historically touted as a strong. Now, Smith is trying to find the special sauce that can keep the team going without Byrne.

There have also been players called up to the U.S. National Team, which means key players — like Tim Ream and Patrick Agyemang — are missing important MLS games for Charlotte FC. The team acquired designated player forward Wilfried Zaha, who has taken some time for Zaha to find his footing.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the team as whole — from the players, to coach Dean Smith, to the atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium — as we hope to find what can put Charlotte FC back on top.

GUESTS:

Steve Goldberg, covers Charlotte's four professional soccer teams for the Charlotte Post's Queen City Football Chronicle

Jaime Moreno, Spanish-language play-by-play commentary for Charlotte FC broadcasts

Carroll Walton, writer for the Charlotte Ledger