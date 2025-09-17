© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte restaurateurs Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel hit the big screen with PBS show

By Sarah Delia
Published September 17, 2025 at 12:59 PM EDT
Jamie and Jeff on set of Fork & Hammer
April Montgomery
Jamie and Jeff on set of Fork & Hammer

Restaurateurs Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown are gearing up for a new creation—a new public television program titled "Fork & Hammer." The 10-part series documents their team and the behind-the-scenes of running restaurants —all while preserving historic buildings.

The married duo is responsible for many Charlotte staples, including SupperlandHaberdishEver Andalo, Growlers Pourhouse, Reigning Doughnuts, and Leluia Hall.

With so many well established and beloved spots, "Fork & Hammer" will follow the challenges, wins, and the national spotlight on Charlotte’s food scene. The series will also document what it’s like to use historic buildings that were never meant to be restaurants — a knack Tonidandel and Brown have mastered.

"Fork & Hammer" premiers Oct. 7 at the Carolina Theatre, but before that, Jamie and Jeff sit down with us to discuss their culinary mark on Charlotte and share how this series came to be.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
