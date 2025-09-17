Charlotte restaurateurs Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel hit the big screen with PBS show

Restaurateurs Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown are gearing up for a new creation—a new public television program titled "Fork & Hammer." The 10-part series documents their team and the behind-the-scenes of running restaurants —all while preserving historic buildings.

The married duo is responsible for many Charlotte staples, including Supperland, Haberdish, Ever Andalo, Growlers Pourhouse, Reigning Doughnuts, and Leluia Hall.

With so many well established and beloved spots, "Fork & Hammer" will follow the challenges, wins, and the national spotlight on Charlotte’s food scene. The series will also document what it’s like to use historic buildings that were never meant to be restaurants — a knack Tonidandel and Brown have mastered.

"Fork & Hammer" premiers Oct. 7 at the Carolina Theatre, but before that, Jamie and Jeff sit down with us to discuss their culinary mark on Charlotte and share how this series came to be.

