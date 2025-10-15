Early voting begins Thursday, what you need to know

In person early voting begins this Thursday for voters in 380 North Carolina municipalities. It will end at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Statewide, 447 cities, towns, and villages in 88 counties are conducting elections this November. Of these, 67 municipalities choose not to use early and absentee voting. In those municipalities, voters cast their ballots only on Election Day.

For Charlotte-area residents, the ballot will be small in size with many Charlotte City Council district races already determined, but there are still important decisions to make.

Voters will elect a mayor, four at-large city council members, and individual district representatives to council and school board.

District 6 in south Charlotte is the most competitive race between Republican Krista Bohkari and Democrat Kimberly Owens. All eyes will be on one issue in particular that isn’t a race between candidates — the Mecklenburg County public transportation systems tax referendum. If passed, this tax would generate $19.4 billion over 30 years for new rail lines, roads, bike and pedestrian projects, and bus improvements across the county. It would also raise the county’s total sales tax rate from 7.25% to 8.25%.

On this Charlotte Talks, we discuss where you can vote early, what's on the ballot, election integrity, the purpose of early voting, and what you need to bring with you.

