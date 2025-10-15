© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Early voting begins Thursday, what you need to know

By Sarah Delia
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
Pexels

In person early voting begins this Thursday for voters in 380 North Carolina municipalities. It will end at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Statewide, 447 cities, towns, and villages in 88 counties are conducting elections this November. Of these, 67 municipalities choose not to use early and absentee voting. In those municipalities, voters cast their ballots only on Election Day.

For Charlotte-area residents, the ballot will be small in size with many Charlotte City Council district races already determined, but there are still important decisions to make.

Voters will elect a mayor, four at-large city council members, and individual district representatives to council and school board.

District 6 in south Charlotte is the most competitive race between Republican Krista Bohkari and Democrat Kimberly Owens. All eyes will be on one issue in particular that isn’t a race between candidates — the Mecklenburg County public transportation systems tax referendum. If passed, this tax would generate $19.4 billion over 30 years for new rail lines, roads, bike and pedestrian projects, and bus improvements across the county. It would also raise the county’s total sales tax rate from 7.25% to 8.25%.

On this Charlotte Talks, we discuss where you can vote early, what's on the ballot, election integrity, the purpose of early voting, and what you need to bring with you.

GUESTS:

Michael Dickerson, director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Susan Roberts, professor of Political Science, Davidson College

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia