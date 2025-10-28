A dive into measles outbreak in South Carolina and elsewhere

According to KFF, measles has been officially eliminated in the United States since 2000. That means the nation has not seen large outbreaks of 12 or more months of uncontrolled domestic transmission since before the new millennium.

But that doesn’t mean the virus isn’t making a comeback. In the first half of this year, there were more than 1,300 confirmed cases of measles. That’s the most since 1992.

Recently, upstate South Carolina has been one of those areas battling a measles outbreak. There have been around two dozen confirmed cases since July. This has led to free vaccination clinics and surrounding areas, such as Mecklenburg County, to urge vaccinations.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the outbreak in Upstate South Carolina, how it compares to others across the country, and what role various government agencies play in public health.

GUESTS:

Tom Corwin, health reporter for The Post and Courier

Josh Michaud, associate director for global and public health policy at KFF

Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director