Local News Roundup: David Tepper’s name shows up in the Epstein files; CATS’ safety plan is critiqued in federal audit; Charlotte Symphony music director Kwamé Ryan wins Grammy.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is mentioned in several emails included in the latest release of documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including one in which Epstein invited Tepper through a third party to join him and Bill Gates for breakfast at his house. There's no evidence that Tepper was the recipient or sender, or took Epstein up on the offer.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday night to turn two planned early release days — Feb. 11 and April 29 — into full days, in order to make up some instructional time lost to two recent winter storms.

The federal government released an audit Monday that said the Charlotte Area Transit System’s safety plan has 18 areas of non-compliance. In a statement, CATS said they value their partnership with the FTA and are implementing the suggested changes.

South Carolina health officials have confirmed another 29 measles cases since Friday, bringing the total number of people infected by the outbreak to 876.

And Kwamé Ryan, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra's music director, won his first Grammy Award Sunday night in Los Angeles.

