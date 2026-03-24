An investigation into 'Wandering Officers' in North Carolina

On the next Charlotte Talks: “wandering officers.”

A three-part investigative series launched this week by the Carolina Public Press looks at hundreds of former law enforcement officers across North Carolina, their accusations of misconduct, and their re-hiring by other agencies across the state.

Some of these officers have been accused of criminal and violent activity, which can harm public safety, cost taxpayers, and be a liability for agencies.

Analyses of state data show this problem reaches every corner of North Carolina. Conversations with people directly affected reveal where the system works — and where it fails.

We speak to those responsible for the reporting around this project and what could be done.

GUESTS:

Lucas Thomae, staff reporter at the Carolina Public Press

Frank Taylor, executive editor at the Carolina Public Press