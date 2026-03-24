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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

An investigation into 'Wandering Officers' in North Carolina

By Gabe Altieri
Published March 24, 2026 at 3:11 PM EDT
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MAX PIXEL
Police car

On the next Charlotte Talks: “wandering officers.”
A three-part investigative series launched this week by the Carolina Public Press looks at hundreds of former law enforcement officers across North Carolina, their accusations of misconduct, and their re-hiring by other agencies across the state.

Some of these officers have been accused of criminal and violent activity, which can harm public safety, cost taxpayers, and be a liability for agencies.

Analyses of state data show this problem reaches every corner of North Carolina. Conversations with people directly affected reveal where the system works — and where it fails.

We speak to those responsible for the reporting around this project and what could be done.

GUESTS:
Lucas Thomae, staff reporter at the Carolina Public Press
Frank Taylor, executive editor at the Carolina Public Press

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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri