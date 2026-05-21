Local News Roundup: I-77 project nixed; Jail North to reopen; Mooresville mayor mulls future; Hurricanes begin play in ECF

In a surprise vote, the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Committee killed the proposed Intersate 77 project. The vote leaves its future in limbo. All of this comes a week after Charlotte City Council voted to rescind support of the project and some other municipalities followed suit. NCDOT warned Charlotte that withdrawing support could mean a loss in state funding. We break down how things got to this point and what comes next.

In response to overcrowding, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office plans to reopen its second detention center. Jail North will reopen in early August. It’s been closed since 2022. There are currently more than 2,000 people held at the uptown facility, with 300 sleeping in overflow areas.

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney says he has considered resigning before the end of his current term in November 2027. Carney has been the subject of controversy after WBTV reported he was seen inside town hall without pants on and with a female companion. In April, the town commission issued a vote of no confidence in Carney.

And on the ice, the Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoffs are underway between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens. Carolina is going for its second Stanley Cup title and its first since 2006.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Ryan Pitkin, co- founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal