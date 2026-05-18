Building community in an age of loneliness could start next door with your neighbors

Americans are more digitally connected than ever, yet more often isolated from the people living closest to them. A national survey last year found that only about a quarter of adults know all or most of their neighbors — a decline from just eight years ago, when nearly one-third of adults knew all or most of their neighbors.

Trust in neighbors has declined in the same period, going from 52% to 44%, when asked if they trust all or most people in their neighborhood.

Loneliness is emerging as one of the most pressing issues in the country, with many Americans reporting feeling isolated and lacking meaningful connections. According to the latest American Psychological Association’s Stress in America survey, more than 60% of U.S. adults report societal division as a significant source of stress in their lives.

Neighbors are crucial for social connection, as their physical proximity provides low-effort, readily available social interaction with immediate, practical support. On a recent Charlotte Talks conversation with former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, on the most fundamental safety level, Murthy likened neighbors to being first responders — the first on the scene, sometimes in moments of crisis.

On this episode, we speak with researchers in psychology and social work about what happens when neighborhood bonds disappear and whether rebuilding them can improve our health, trust and resilience. We also speak with a community leader who sees every resident as a stakeholder in the neighborhood’s future.

GUESTS:

Amy Canevello, Ph.D., professor of psychological science and organizational science at UNC Charlotte

Joshua Kirven, Ph.D., clinical social worker and faculty member in the School of Social Work at UNC Charlotte

Jamaal Kinard, executive director at Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance