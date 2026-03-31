A deeper spiritual crisis: Former U.S. surgeon general discusses loneliness and a path to social connection

Loneliness is emerging as one of the most pressing issues in the United States, with most Americans reporting feeling isolated and lacking meaningful connections. According to the latest American Psychological Association’s Stress in America survey , more than 60% of U.S. adults report societal division as a significant source of stress in their lives.

These increasing numbers are alarming, as there are physical and mental health risks associated with loneliness. Some research has found that a lack of social connection increases health risks as much as having alcohol use disorder or smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Former U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, is tackling the crisis head-on. Murthy served as the 19th and 21st U.S. surgeon general. He is the founder of The Together Project , an initiative working to build community and connection in America and the author of the New York Times bestseller, "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World."

On this episode, we sit down to discuss this crisis of connection with Dr. Murthy. We’ll discuss how the issue is growing, its impact on our health and how we can care for one another in this moment.

GUESTS:

Dr. Vivek Murthy, 19th and 21st U.S. surgeon general, founder of The Together Project, and author of Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World