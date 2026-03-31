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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A deeper spiritual crisis: Former U.S. surgeon general discusses loneliness and a path to social connection

By Chris Jones,
Sarah Delia
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Dr. Vivek H. Murthy
United States Department of Health and Human Services
Dr. Vivek H. Murthy

Loneliness is emerging as one of the most pressing issues in the United States, with most Americans reporting feeling isolated and lacking meaningful connections. According to the latest American Psychological Association’s Stress in America survey, more than 60% of U.S. adults report societal division as a significant source of stress in their lives.

These increasing numbers are alarming, as there are physical and mental health risks associated with loneliness. Some research has found that a lack of social connection increases health risks as much as having alcohol use disorder or smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Former U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, is tackling the crisis head-on. Murthy served as the 19th and 21st U.S. surgeon general. He is the founder of The Together Project, an initiative working to build community and connection in America and the author of the New York Times bestseller, "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World."

On this episode, we sit down to discuss this crisis of connection with Dr. Murthy. We’ll discuss how the issue is growing, its impact on our health and how we can care for one another in this moment.

GUESTS:
Dr. Vivek Murthy, 19th and 21st U.S. surgeon general, founder of The Together Project, and author of Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins lonelinesssocial connectionMental HeathstressCharlotte SHOUT!Knight Foundation
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Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
See stories by Chris Jones
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia