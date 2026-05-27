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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Inside North Carolina’s prison crisis as a former inmate turns a state prison into a second-chance campus

By Chris Jones
Published May 27, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Kerwin Pittman, left, and North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Secretary Leslie Cooley Dismukes, right.
Rachel Crumpler and NCDAC.
Kerwin Pittman, left, and North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Secretary Leslie Cooley Dismukes, right.

North Carolina’s state prison system is facing a dire operational crisis, driven by staffing shortages, budgetary deficits and an aging inmate population.

With staff vacancy rates averaging near 30% across the state, and near 60% in severely impacted regions, the state's 55 active correctional facilities are becoming riskier for staff safety and causing financial strains, relying on temporary funding workarounds. The system currently has roughly 4,600 correctional officers, but would need nearly 5,000 more to operate safely.

The lack of a state budget is also plaguing prisons. In an interview with WUNC, Secretary of Adult Corrections Leslie Dismukes said, “Without having a budget, we just cannot keep up.” She also mentioned at any given moment this year, the system could be $100 million behind on its bills.

We discuss the strained prison system with Secretary Dismukes in part one of the show.

Later in the episode, we speak with criminal justice advocate Kerwin Pittman. After serving more than 11 years in the state prison system, Pittman made history by navigating complex state processes to purchase the abandoned 19-acre Wayne Correctional Center in Goldsboro. He plans to turn the space into a center for opportunity, healing and second chances.

GUESTS:
Part 1
Leslie Cooley Dismukes, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction
Part 2
Kerwin Pittman, founder and executive director of Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services Inc. and policy and program director at Emancipate NC

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins NC PrisonsNC Budgetrecidivism
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Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
See stories by Chris Jones