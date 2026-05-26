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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Journalist David Sanger discusses the changing U.S. role on the global stage

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
63% of Democrats and 36% of Republicans say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s invasion, according to the Pew Research Center.
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America’s geopolitical role is changing. A person who has a keen understanding of this is journalist David Sanger.

There was a time when the United States believed a post-Soviet Russia and a more economically friendly China could eventually be open to western Democratic norms.

But, as Sanger discusses in his reporting, including his book “New Cold Wars: China’s Rise, Russia’s Invasion, and America’s Struggle to Defend the West,” that time seems long ago. Now a war between Russia and Ukraine wages on, and there are questions about if and when China will invade Taiwan. All of this is happening while American political dysfunction plays out on the global stage.

Ahead of a conversation at the World Affairs Council of Charlotte, David Sanger joins us to discuss America’s standing in the world and threats from other superpowers.

GUEST:
David Sanger, White House and national security correspondent for The New York Times and author of “New Cold Wars: China’s Rise, Russia’s Invasion, and America’s Struggle to Defend the West”

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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri