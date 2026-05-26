Journalist David Sanger discusses the changing U.S. role on the global stage

America’s geopolitical role is changing. A person who has a keen understanding of this is journalist David Sanger.

There was a time when the United States believed a post-Soviet Russia and a more economically friendly China could eventually be open to western Democratic norms.

But, as Sanger discusses in his reporting, including his book “New Cold Wars: China’s Rise, Russia’s Invasion, and America’s Struggle to Defend the West,” that time seems long ago. Now a war between Russia and Ukraine wages on, and there are questions about if and when China will invade Taiwan. All of this is happening while American political dysfunction plays out on the global stage.

Ahead of a conversation at the World Affairs Council of Charlotte, David Sanger joins us to discuss America’s standing in the world and threats from other superpowers.

GUEST:

David Sanger, White House and national security correspondent for The New York Times and author of “New Cold Wars: China’s Rise, Russia’s Invasion, and America’s Struggle to Defend the West”