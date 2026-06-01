North Carolina and the weight-loss drug boom

North Carolina has emerged as a powerhouse in the global weight-loss drug boom.

From major pharmaceutical investments to manufacturing operations and research, efforts over the years have positioned the state at the forefront of an industry rapidly reshaping both healthcare and the economy.

Medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have transformed conversations around obesity treatment and physicians have changed their approach to weight management.

As demand for these drugs continues to rise, access and affordability have become major sticking points in debates. N.C. is one of 13 states that currently allows Medicaid programs to cover GLP-1s for weight-loss treatment. However, due to budget concerns, that coverage was briefly rescinded in 2025. In 2024, the NC State Health Plan excluded GLP-1 medications for weight-loss coverage for state employees.

Costs for the drugs have come down recently. For instance, Wegovy, which listed its price at $1,600 a month in 2021, now offers a starting dose for just $149 a month.

To curb costs, some patients have turned to compounded drug alternatives that the FDA has warned against .

On this episode, we’ll explore how N.C. became a hub for weight-loss drugs and what that growth could mean for the state’s future. We’ll take a closer look at how these drugs work and the risks associated with them, while examining policy questions and concerns surrounding coverage and who gets access to these drugs.

GUESTS:

Brian Gordon, business & technology reporter for The News & Observer

Kody Kinsley, healthcare policy strategist and former NCDHHS secretary

Sarah Ro, MD, medical director of the UNC Health Medical Group Weight Management Service Line