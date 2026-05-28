Local News Roundup: SC redistricting; Charlotte’s path to an interim mayor; Hurricanes one win away from the Stanley Cup Final

In South Carolina, an effort to redraw the state’s congressional map has failed in the state’s Senate. Several Republicans joined Democrats in opposition. They argued it was too late to change the map as early voting had already begun in the primary election. Had the map, which had already passed the House, made it through the Senate, it would have likely led to a 7-0 majority in Congress for the South Carolina GOP.

The timeline is set to replace Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. Charlotte City Council voted Monday to begin accepting applications on June 2 and close the process on June 9. Candidates must be Democrats and live in the city of Charlotte. This comes as Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell has made it known he’s interested in the position. Mayor Lyles will serve until June 30. She was just elected to another term this past November.

North Carolina House committee is set to hold a hearing next month centered around Dominique Moody. The 6-year-old’s death is at the center of a bill aimed at increasing oversight in child welfare cases. Several high-ranking local officials are expected to testify, including Mecklenburg County Manager Mike Bryant, CMPD Chief Estella Patterson and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

And in sports, the Carolina Hurricanes continue their Eastern Conference finals series against the Montreal Canadiens. The best-of-seven series has gone back and forth, including some overtime games. The winner will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter