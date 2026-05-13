A look at this year's hurricane season, drought conditions, and the ongoing recovery of western North Carolina

Hurricane season is just around the corner, beginning June 1 and ending Nov. 30. For the second year in a row, researchers at North Carolina State University predict a hurricane season similar to recent averages, with 12 to 15 named storms, six to nine hurricanes and two to three major hurricanes forming in the Atlantic basin.

Experts are urging North Carolinians to prepare now, while the skies are still calm, to get supplies ready and to know their evacuation routes.

It may be difficult to think about hurricane season right now, especially as mandatory water-use restrictions for Mecklenburg County go into effect this week. We’ll also take a look at drought conditions across the state and what kind of impact they have on hurricane season and weather patterns.

Plus, we get an update on Hurricane Helene recovery and how the western part of the state now braces for hurricane season