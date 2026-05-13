© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at this year's hurricane season, drought conditions, and the ongoing recovery of western North Carolina

By Sarah Delia
Published May 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Rainfall ahead of Hurricane Helene primed the stage for devastating flooding across North Carolina.
NOAA
Rainfall ahead of Hurricane Helene primed the stage for devastating flooding across North Carolina.

Hurricane season is just around the corner, beginning June 1 and ending Nov. 30. For the second year in a row, researchers at North Carolina State University predict a hurricane season similar to recent averages, with 12 to 15 named storms, six to nine hurricanes and two to three major hurricanes forming in the Atlantic basin.

Experts are urging North Carolinians to prepare now, while the skies are still calm, to get supplies ready and to know their evacuation routes.

It may be difficult to think about hurricane season right now, especially as mandatory water-use restrictions for Mecklenburg County go into effect this week. We’ll also take a look at drought conditions across the state and what kind of impact they have on hurricane season and weather patterns.

Plus, we get an update on Hurricane Helene recovery and how the western part of the state now braces for hurricane season

GUESTS:
Dr. Jared Bowden, State Climatologist for North Carolina
Laura Hackett, reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio
Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia