From PFAS to data centers, the challenges facing North Carolina's water systems

A family of chemicals known as PFAS has long been used in the production of household items, from nonstick pans to raincoats and pizza boxes . They help repel water and grease, for example, and are incredibly durable — they are often referred to as “forever chemicals" because they do not break down and tend to seep into soil and water . Now, nearly half of the country has PFAS in their drinking water .

In North Carolina, the Cape Fear River Basin provides drinking water for over 1 million people . It also contains relatively high levels of PFAS, and state officials estimate 3.5 million North Carolinians drink tap water with PFAS levels above the EPA standard . But new regulations don’t go far enough, critics argue, because they won’t stop the pollution at the source, reports Celeste Guajardo .

On the federal level, an internal memo suggests the EPA may weaken hundreds of chemical regulations , while data centers in NC and nationwide could stress both water quality and availability.

On this episode, we look at the state of North Carolina's water systems amid these challenges.

GUESTS:

Brandon Jones, Catawba Riverkeeper

Kelly Moser, senior attorney and leader of the Water Program at the Southern Environmental Law Center

Zachary Turner, environmental reporter for WFAE