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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

From PFAS to data centers, the challenges facing North Carolina's water systems

By Jesse Steinmetz
Published June 2, 2026 at 2:09 PM EDT
Peaceful creek cutting through lush woodland in Charlotte, N.C,. reflecting springtime greenery.
William Finn
/
Pexels
Peaceful creek cutting through lush woodland in Charlotte, N.C,. reflecting springtime greenery.

A family of chemicals known as PFAS has long been used in the production of household items, from nonstick pans to raincoats and pizza boxes. They help repel water and grease, for example, and are incredibly durable — they are often referred to as “forever chemicals" because they do not break down and tend to seep into soil and water. Now, nearly half of the country has PFAS in their drinking water.

In North Carolina, the Cape Fear River Basin provides drinking water for over 1 million people. It also contains relatively high levels of PFAS, and state officials estimate 3.5 million North Carolinians drink tap water with PFAS levels above the EPA standard. But new regulations don’t go far enough, critics argue, because they won’t stop the pollution at the source, reports Celeste Guajardo.

On the federal level, an internal memo suggests the EPA may weaken hundreds of chemical regulations, while data centers in NC and nationwide could stress both water quality and availability.

On this episode, we look at the state of North Carolina's water systems amid these challenges.

GUESTS:
Brandon Jones, Catawba Riverkeeper
Kelly Moser, senior attorney and leader of the Water Program at the Southern Environmental Law Center
Zachary Turner, environmental reporter for WFAE

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins PFASDrinking Waterwater qualitywater contaminationCape Fear RiverCatawba Riverkeeper
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Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is a senior producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Have an idea for the show? Email him at jsteinmetz@wfae.org.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz