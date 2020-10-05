-
When you turn on the faucet, you expect that water to be safe. But that’s not necessarily the case for many South Carolina residents who depend on small…
-
Mecklenburg county health officials are warning residents not to fish, bathe or drink water from a section of the Little Sugar Creek after tests found…
-
Most construction in Charlotte for the next three years will not have to include environmental protections against one of the state’s biggest sources of…
-
A new North Carolina law could allow two water contamination lawsuits to go forward, after they were stymied by a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this…